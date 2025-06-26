Gov AbdulRazaq cautions Kwara residents against drug abuse, rolls out discouraging measures

L-R: Deputy Chief Whip Kwara State House of Assembly, Hajia Mariam Yusuf Aladi; Kwara State NDLEA Commander, Fatima Abiola Popoola; Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam Nnafatima Imam; Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor On Drugs Abuse, Prevention and Control, Mikail Aileru; and the Executive Director Bundies Care Support Initiatives, Mrs Funmilayo Osiegbu; during the Community Sensitization and International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, in Ilorin, on Thursday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has cautioned residents in the state, particularly youths and commercial vehicles drivers among others to stay away from abusing drugs, warning that it mentally retards brain and would not make one to function as normal human being again among other dire consequences.

The governor said this on Thursday in Ilorin during sensitisation.w alk, while leading other stakeholders to celebrate the United Nation’s World Day Against Drug Abuse.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is ‘Break the Chain: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery For All’.

According to him,”there are lots of side effects. When we look at it in a societal way, we know that once you start taking drugs abuse, you have a mentally retarded brain because you won’t be functioning as a normal human being.

“And it also leads to violence. You start beating up people, you start abusing people and doing so many bad things. And also, it doesn’t bring developmental opportunity for such person taking drugs.”

The governor who was represented by Commissioner for Social Development Dr Mariam Nnafatima Imam also said that the government has taken several other steps to discourage drugs abuse in the state.

“First of all, we are doing sensitization and we also make sure that at school levels.the teachers are being sensitized and also ensure that we subject them to mandatory drug test before being employed to be part of the system,”

“We are taking it down to the school level where teachers and students will be taking the drug test before taking exams to make sure that those students are fit before taking any kind of exams,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor noted further that the state will henceforth book any driver caught over speeding to undergo mandatory drug test to certify them free of drug abuse and illicit substances.

He also said that the state had recently made drug test mandatory for successful applicants shortlisted for teaching jobs out of which eight of them failed the test and forfeited their employment slots.

Kwara State commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Hajia Fatima Popoola, and the deputy chief whip, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Mariam Aladi, respectively expressed satisfaction with the level of sensitization and measures put in place by the state government to stem the tide.

The team also took the drug abuse campaign to Irepodun Local Government Traditional Council under the chairmanship of Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu ll.

The Vice Chairman of Traditional Council and Olomu of Omu-Aran Oba Raheem Oladele Adeoti who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, said the increase in the number of people abusing drug in Nigeria is very alarming.

While praising the team for taking the campaign against the menace to the grassroots, he emphasized the need of all the relevant stakeholders to join hands together in fighting the menace.

The Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo ll, in his remarks during the sensitization campaign to his palace, described drug abuse as the root of social vices among the youth.

Oba Titiloye assured the team of his total commitment and support towards eradicating the drug abuse in Oro Kingdom and the state at large.