God ready to intervene in Nigeria’s challenges — Pastor Muoka

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, says God is set to deliver Nigerians from economic, social, and spiritual challenges.

Muoka made the assertion during the Church’s Thursday Counseling and Deliverance Service, held at its headquarters in Lagos ahead of its upcoming deliverance revival crusade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Church will host a two-day crusade with the theme “It Is Time for God to Bless You” on Saturday and Sunday.

The crusade is expected to attract no fewer than two million attendees and will begin daily at 8:00 a.m. at the Church’s Revival Ground Headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos State.

Speaking against the backdrop of the challenges faced by many Nigerians, Muoka urged Nigerians not to be dismayed, saying that God would intervene through the intercessions and prayers of the faithful during the Lagos crusade.

“Attendees will experience the presence of God and witness His mighty power at work,” he said.

“It will encapsulate the ministry’s unwavering belief that God is ready to pour out His favour and blessings upon all who come with a believing heart and by extension, upon the citizens of this country.”

According to him, the crusade marks a divine appointment for individuals and the nation to experience a turnaround.

“We believe that God has a specific time for every individual and nation to experience His abundant blessings.

“This crusade is a time for breakthrough, healing, and deliverance. We assure all attendees of divine intervention, freedom from bondage, and spiritual oppression,” he assured.

Muoka also noted that the time had come for Nigerians to experience supernatural breakthroughs, including solutions to long-standing problems and open doors to new opportunities.

He further stated that the church would raise an altar of supplication against insecurity in Nigeria, expressing strong belief that “God will bring it to an end.

