God behind civil service reforms — Wilson-Jack

By Nnasom David

FCT, Abuja — The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Wilson-Jack, has attributed the ongoing transformation and reform of Nigeria’s civil service to divine intervention, stating that God is the driving force behind the renewed efficiency and progress in the public sector.

Speaking at the 2025 Civil Service Annual Thanksgiving Service held at the Family Worship Centre in Abuja, Wilson-Jack expressed deep gratitude to God for what she described as remarkable changes in the Service over the past year.

“We thank God for the gift of creativity, innovation, and reforms, which have improved service delivery, driven transformative progress, and enabled the much-needed transformation in the Service,” she said.

The Head of Service highlighted the successful implementation of policies, structural reforms, and the increasing commitment of civil servants as clear signs of divine support.

Wilson-Jack also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that his leadership has provided strategic direction and policy assurance for the ongoing reform agenda.

“We are grateful to Mr. President for backing the reform efforts and providing the enabling environment for change,” she said.

She further appreciated development partners—both local and international—for their contributions in the form of funding, capacity building, and technical assistance. “Their partnerships remind us that our efforts are recognised globally, and that reforming Nigeria’s civil service is a shared mission,” she added.

The Head of Service commended the Family Worship Centre for hosting the thanksgiving, lauding the church’s commitment to promoting godly leadership and moral standards within public institutions.

She called on the congregation to continue praying for the success and deepening of civil service reforms. “Every achievement in the Civil Service is by His grace. Today, we return all glory to God for His blessings upon the Nigerian Civil Service,” she said.

As Civil Service Week progresses, Wilson-Jack urged civil servants across the country to remain committed, purposeful, and anchored in faith.

She concluded the service with a prayer for renewed strength, wisdom, and dedication among public servants in their roles as stewards of national development.

“To God alone be all the glory for how far He has brought us. Let us leave here with hearts full of praise, renewed commitment, and a deeper sense of purpose in our service to Nigeria,” she said.