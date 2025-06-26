Global drug users rise to 316m, cocaine market grows

cocaine

A UN report published on Thursday said that the number of drug users worldwide rose to 316 million people in 2023.

According to the report, the number corresponds to 6 per cent of the world population aged between 15 and 64 using a drug not including tobacco or alcohol.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna said in its 2025 World Drug Report, which is based on 2023 data.

In 2013, 5.2 per cent of the world’s population had consumed a drug.

Cannabis remained the most consumed drug with 244 million users, followed by opioids (61 million), amphetamines (30.7 million), cocaine (25 million) and ecstasy (21 million), according to the report.

“This edition of the World Drug Report shows that organised drug trafficking groups continue to adapt, exploit global crises, and target vulnerable populations.

“We must invest in prevention and address the root causes of the drug trade at every point of the illicit supply chain.

And we must strengthen responses by leveraging technology, strengthening cross-border cooperation, providing alternative livelihoods, and taking judicial action that targets key actors driving these networks,’’ said UNODC executive director Ghada Waly.

Among all drugs, the market for cocaine is growing the fastest, the annual report found.

Illegal cocaine production rose by more than a third year-on-year to a record 3,708 tons in 2023.

The number of consumers rose from 17 million to 25 million between 2013 and 2023.

According to the UN experts, the cocaine boom is not only leading to more drug-related deaths, but also to more violence between rival criminal organisations involved in drug smuggling.

This can also be observed in Western and Central Europe, they said.

In these two regions, more cocaine has been seized than in North America for several years now. (dpa/NAN)