Glamour, culture as connoisseurs rock Ojude Oba, Adire festival

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The great people of Ogun State once more wowed the country and indeed the world, with their annual Ojude Oba festival which has proved to be one of the most splendid and glamorous festivals on the continent.

Read Also: Photos: Glitz and Glamour at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival

Minister of Culture

The ceremony proved to be a unifying force as individuals from all over the country showed up to participate in the fun. The presence of the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, brought a national flavour to the whole thing.

Aso Oke

The aso oke industry saw a further boost with thousands of participants donning uniforms of different colours all made out of the local material.

Beauty Services

In like manner, the local beauty service providers got a massive boost with hundreds of women doing their make up and tying their headties. The result was the beautiful eye candy on display.

The sunglasses and other spectacles

For the last three years, a group of ladies have stolen the show with their snazzy sunglasses of different shapes and sizes. This year was no different for these cool as cucumber ladies.

Meanwhile, a young participant caused quite a stir and went viral with her response when her mode of dressing was criticised. This nonetheless blended in with the rest of the glamour and steeze.

Export

It is now official that there are plans to export the famous festival to international tourism road shows in the near future. Nigerian fashion and culture is about to hit the world’s fashion capitals officially and with a bang.

Adire Festival

In neighbouring Lagos, one of the country’s prominent commercial banks also played hosts to fashionistas and culture lovers alike in their Adire Lagos Experience. In its 4th edition, the establishment of adire as one of the major elements of Nigerian fashion has been deepened by it.

30 Billion Dollar Industry

According to the Head of Small and Medium Enterprises, Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, the bank is passionate about supporting fashion businesses and nurturing them to harness domestic and global opportunities in the industry.

She added that Africa contributes to the global fashion industry which is valued at over $100 billion, to the tune of $30 billion.

“Nigeria must seize the opportunity to become a key player in this space,” she said.

Global cultural icon, Nike Okundaye was the star of the show. Also present were more than 130 vendors who showcased a diverse range of adire designs, fashion items, and lifestyle products.

Nike Okundaye

Batik and Adire artist, Chief (Dr) Nike Davies-Okundaye, affectionately known as Mama Nike, who is heralded as one of the most renowned pillars of African culture, was as much a ‘must-see’.

Others were Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who represented the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the wife of the former Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi ; Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Adijat Motunrayo Adeleye-Oladapo; former Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Emmanuel Ikazoboh as well as founding President of the FinTech Association of Nigeria (FANI), Dr. Segun Aina.

Vanguard News