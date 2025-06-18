Ghanaian investors sue Nigeria Police, EFCC over alleged harassment, demand N200m damages

By Dorin Nnademere & Okoro Precious

Developers of River Park Estate, Abuja, Jonah Capital, and their Ghanaian promoters have dragged the Nigeria Police Force, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and others to court over alleged harassment, intimidation, and violation of their fundamental rights.

The plaintiffs, Directors of Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa, Samuel Jonah, Kojo Mensah, Victor Quainoo, and their lawyer, Abu Arome, filed the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1130/2025 before a Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking N200 million in exemplary damages.

The case stems from multiple petitions regarding the ownership of River Park Estate, which prompted the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun, to constitute a Special Investigation Panel, SIP, to probe the allegations.

According to the investors, the panel after weeks of sittings, submitted its report to the IGP, who directed the Commissioner of Police (Legal) to review it for possible criminal infractions.

However, despite repeated requests, the investors said the report was not released.

Instead, the plaintiffs alleged that the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, DCP initiated a fresh investigation, seemingly to alter the SIP’s findings.

They accused the officer of continuous harassment, including repeated invitations and intimidation.

The investors also claimed that EFCC operatives, including a senior officer at the FCT Zonal Command and another investigator, arrested and interrogated the CEO of JonahCapital, Kojo Mensah, for several days.

They argued that the Police and EFCC lacked justification to investigate matters already covered by prior agreements dated 2012, describing the actions as oppressive.

They are praying the court for perpetual injunction restraining the Police and EFCC from further harassment; an order compelling the release of the SIP report and N200 million in damages for alleged rights violations.