Ghana cuts power supply to public bodies owing bills

Ghana’s state electric distributor has cut power supply to several state institutions over unpaid bills running to tens of millions of dollars, adding its pleas for payment have fallen on deaf ears.

The Electricity Company of Ghana on Tuesday cut off electricity to Ghana Water Limited’s Weija treatment plant in Accra, citing an outstanding bill of $97 million, then turned its sights on the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) over arrears of $305,000 after the media firm failed to adhere to a structured payment plan.

“This is not a step we take lightly, but we have given them enough notice. These are long‑standing arrears,” Ishmael Tetteh Oku, ECG’s acting general manager of operations, told AFP.

“While we recognise the public importance of these utilities, ECG cannot continue supplying power for free amid its own financial challenges.”

ECG gave the waterworks a 48-hour ultimatum to pay up or face a longer-term supply cut to its main pumping stations which comprise essential infrastructure for Ghana’s water distribution.

Previous disruptions to the Weija plant — which supplies some 80 percent of the capital and environs — due to maintenance work or technical failures, brought widespread water shortages affecting more than 30 communities in western Accra.

Local businesses and informal traders who rely on running water to provide services, such as small restaurants and carwash premises, face the prospect of lost income.

ECG executives told local media their stepped-up collections campaign aims to stem growing losses on their own balance sheet, despite the consequences of disrupting essential services.

AFP