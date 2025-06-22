Georgina Ibeh celebrates YouTube success despite early setbacks

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and producer Georgina Ibeh is celebrating a major milestone after her movie, Abeni garnered 1.4 million views on YouTube as of the time of filing this report. This achievement comes after Ibeh openly shared her struggles with discouragement due to low engagement on her YouTube channel in the early days of her digital journey.

Earlier this month she had written on Instagram page :”I will never give up on myself and on my business (YouTube). I refuse to give up! I have been consistent. One day I will be favored”.

In a new development her perseverance is gradually turning to gold with the success of Abeni, which features an impressive cast including Bimbo Ademoye, Kachi Nnochiri, and others. The movie tells the story of Damian’s housekeeper, a woman burdened by painful secrets, who becomes both a mirror and a challenge to her employer’s inner turmoil.

Ibeh’s journey and the success of Abeni have resonated with fans and fellow creatives, many of whom have praised her resilience and dedication. She has used her platform to encourage others not to give up on their dreams, no matter the initial obstacles.

With Abeni crossing the 1.4 million view mark, Georgina Ibeh’s story stands as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and content creators navigating the ups and downs of building an online audience