Gates urges African leaders to prioritise primary healthcare, set to meet Tinubu

(FILES) Microsoft co-founder and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair, Bill Gates, attends the 3rd edition of the “Rendez-Vous de Bercy” on the topic of growth and climate, at the French Economy and Finance Ministry, in Paris, on December 5, 2023. The Gates Foundation plans to spend more than $200 billion over the next 20 years, accelerating its public health mission and shutting down in 2045, the organization said on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

By Jimoh Babatunde

Gates Foundation Chair, Bill Gates, has urged African leaders to prioritise investment in primary healthcare.

He said “investing in primary healthcare has the greatest impact on health and wellbeing.”

He made the call while addressing over 12,000 government officials, diplomats, health workers, development partners, and youth leaders in person and online, at the Nelson Mandela Hall, African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, recently.

Gates underscored the critical role of African leadership and ingenuity in driving the continent’s health and economic future.

“With primary healthcare, what we’ve learned is that helping the mother be healthy and have great nutrition before she gets pregnant, while she is pregnant, delivers the strongest results. Ensuring the child receives good nutrition in their first four years as well makes all the difference.”

Gates highlighted how countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia are showing what’s possible when bold leadership harnesses innovation. From expanding frontline health services and using data to cut child mortality, to deploying advanced tools against malaria and HIV, and safeguarding primary healthcare despite fiscal strain — these country-led efforts are driving scalable, homegrown progress.

Reflecting on more than two decades of engagement on the continent, Gates said, “I’ve always been inspired by the hard work of Africans even in places with very limited resources.”

He added, “The kind of field work to get solutions out, even in the most rural areas, has been incredible.”

Gates spoke about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, noting its relevance for the continent’s future. He praised Africa’s young innovators, saying he was “seeing young people in Africa embracing this, and thinking about how it applies to the problems that they want to so Drawing a parallel to the continent’s mobile banking revolution, he added, “Africa largely skipped traditional banking and now you have a chance, as you build your next generation healthcare systems, to think about how AI is built into that.”

He pointed to Rwanda as an early example of this promise, noting, “Rwanda is using AI to improve service delivery. E.g. AI-enabled ultrasound, to identify high-risk pregnancies earlier, helping women receive timely, potentially life-saving care.”

While re-iterating that the majority of his $200 billion spend over the next 20 years will go to Africa with a focus on partnering with governments that prioritize the health and wellbeing of their people, he said he will be visiting Ethiopia and Nigeria this week, to see first-hand the state of health and development priorities in the wake of foreign aid cuts.

“Our foundation has an increasing commitment to Africa,” Gates said.

“Our first African office was here in Ethiopia about 13 years ago. Now we have offices in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. That’s a great way for us to strengthen partnerships.”

In Nigeria, Gates will meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and engage with federal and state leaders to discuss Nigeria’s primary health care reforms.

He will also participate in a Goalkeepers Nigeria event focused on Africa’s innovation future and meet with local scientists and partners shaping Nigeria’s national AI strategy and scaling up health solutions.

