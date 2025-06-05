Gates: Nigeria should be a food exporter rather than a food importer

Bill Gates.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Chair of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, has promised to increase spending on agricultural projects across Africa, including Nigeria , adding that Nigeria should be exporting food and not importing food.

Speaking with selected journalists ahead of the Goalkeepers Nigeria event in Lagos, Gates said the foundation’s current spending on agriculture is about 8%.

“Most of our spending, about 8%, goes to agriculture. A little over 70% goes to health. And that 8% will probably grow to 12% or maybe 14%.”

Gates said to improve productivity in agriculture and combat malnutrition, that innovation needs to be scaled.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives that focused on improved seed varieties, livestock genetics, and soil analysis tools as vital interventions aimed at increasing yields and reducing food prices.

“We do a lot of work on cassava, which is an important crop here. We also work on chickens with one of our partners, AMO Farms. He’s a partner that’s taking these chicken genetics where the meat and eggs are more than double the traditional chickens.

“And that helps women’s income, and it also plays a huge role in malnutrition because a lot of malnutrition is because of protein shortage; you don’t have enough milk, eggs, or meat in the diet because those things are expensive.

“But with these chickens, what we’ve seen as it’s been scaled up in Ethiopia, the cost of eggs is now a third of what they were before, and so the diets for the children are getting more protein-rich.”

While noting that agriculture is an exciting area, he said there’s lots more improvement needed to increase agriculture productivity.

“Nigeria should be a food exporter, not a food importer, and there’s a lot to be done to make that happen.”

Gates said with innovation in science, production should outrun issues like climate change, population growth and others that affect agriculture.

He noted that children in African countries were facing significant levels of malnutrition and emphasised that each nation must determine its own food production strategies using technology.

Gates pointed out that countries such as the United States, India, China, and Brazil are employing technology to enhance agricultural yields, adding that scientists in Nigeria can guide farmers on how to boost agricultural production.

“So, you know, we get our food in the U.S. very cheap. If people want expensive food, then they should stay away from technology. They should never use technology. If they want low-cost calories, including protein — things that billions of people have been eating safely with not even a hint of a negative effect — then they should adopt technology. It’s the scientists here who can decide. Do you want to increase productivity?”

Gates noted that Nigeria’s agricultural output per acre is only about a quarter of that of the United States, partly due to limited access to affordable fertilisers and lack of improved crop varieties.

“There are some people who don’t think you should use fertiliser. Without fertiliser, the planet cannot support even half of its current population.”

While decrying current food inflation, which he said is worse than any other type of inflation, Gates stated, “It disproportionately affects the poorest and is largely driven by low agricultural productivity. So it’s a hugely regressive phenomenon to have this food inflation.”

Vanguard News