Ganduje: Tinubu directs Dalori to take over as acting APC Chairman, orders immediate NEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — Following the sudden resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, to immediately assume the role of Acting National Chairman.

In a swift response to the development, Tinubu also instructed Dalori to urgently convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to formally address the leadership vacancy.

In a statement released Friday night, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced that Ganduje tendered his resignation to focus on “urgent and important personal matters.”

“In his letter of resignation addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Dr. Ganduje expressed his gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the opportunity to serve the party at the highest level,” the statement read.

Ganduje took over the party’s leadership in August 2023 following the resignation of his predecessor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Reflecting on Ganduje’s tenure, Morka noted his commitment to party unity, democratic values, and electoral competitiveness.

“His leadership saw a number of successful defections from opposition parties and legal affirmations of the party’s legitimacy,” Morka said. “The confidence reposed in him by the NEC and National Caucus during their February 2025 meetings stands as a testament to his performance.”

Morka assured party members that the APC remains focused on delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“The NWC expresses its deep appreciation to Dr. Ganduje for his invaluable contributions and distinguished service to our great party,” he added.