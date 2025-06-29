Ganduje: It’ll be relief for us if Kwankwaso joins APC – NNPP

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) states that it would be a huge relief for its members if its 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, were to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



This is contained in a statement by the NNPP National Secretary, Mr Oginni Olaposi, on Sunday in Lagos.



Olaposi was reacting to the resignation of APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and speculations that he quit the ruling party over an alleged move by Kwankwaso to join them.



Ganduje resigned from his chairmanship position at the APC on Friday, citing health issues.



Olaposi stated that although the resignation was an APC internal affair, the party decided to react due to the issues between it and Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso still insists he is a member of our party even after his expulsion for alleged anti-party activities.

“Kwankwaso did not only try to hijack the NNPP but made the party go through avoidable litigations.

“The NNPP Logo that he changed to the Kwankwasiya Movement Logo has just been changed to our Logo by INEC after years of controversy and litigations.



” We have reasons to doubt the ongoing propaganda that Ganduje’ left APC to enable an alleged negotiated arrangement with Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 presidential election.



“It is on record that Ganduje once said that APC is always ready to pardon and accommodate defectors even those who left its fold.”



Olaposi stated that NNPP would be elated if any proposed deal between APC and Kwankwaso became a reality, as the ruling party is in a better position to handle the former Kano state governor’s baggage.



“We find it difficult to believe that Kwankwaso, who is still struggling to hijack the NNPP, is also negotiating to join the ruling party.



“Kwankwaso betrayed our trust in him by trying to hijack the party from its founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, who facilitated his free ticket for the 2023 presidential election.”

Vanguard News