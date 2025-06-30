Ganduje: APC to pick new chairman July 24

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Ali Bukar Dalori-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has fixed a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee NEC for July 24 to enable the party pick a new national chairman.

The development was a fallout of Monday’s meeting of the NWC where Dalori formally assumed the reins following Friday’s resignation of the erstwhile National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaking shortly after the NWC meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the NWC led by the Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter, said the meeting will afford the party to nominate a fresh national chairman for the party.

According to him, a notice for the NEC meeting has already been despatched to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.