Gaise Baba’s ‘No Turning Back II’ hits record as Nigeria’s highest-charting gospel song

Gospel singer Gaise Baba has made history with his latest single, “No Turning Back II” featuring Lawrence Iyor, as it becomes the highest-charting gospel song ever on the TurnTable Top 100 chart.

The track impressively climbed to No. 4 on TurnTable, which compiles data from streaming platforms, radio, and television across Nigeria.

“It surpasses the No. 23 peak of Lawrence Oyor’s “Favour” and the No. 26 peak of “We Will Be Many” by

@Sounds_OfSalem with Lawrence Oyor and @MosesAkohJr — all three songs have Lawrence Oyor as lead of featured artiste”, TurnTable tweeted.

"No Turning Back II" is the highest charting single by a Gospel act on the Official Nigeria Top 100



Its success is attributed to its inspiring lyrics, catchy rhythm, and viral popularity on TikTok, where it has sparked trending challenges and widespread engagement, significantly amplifying its reach.

“No Turning Back II” is a fresh take on the classic hymn “I Have Decided to Follow Jesus,” skillfully blending traditional gospel elements with contemporary sounds to create a distinctive and powerful anthem.

This milestone highlights a broader wave of commercial growth for gospel music in Nigeria.

Following the huge success of Lawrence Iyor’s “Favour” earlier in 2025, “No Turning Back II” reinforces the growing momentum and renewed popularity of the gospel genre.

TikTok continues to be a key platform driving gospel music’s appeal among younger audiences, boosting its visibility and influence across the country.