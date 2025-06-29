FUPRE VC charges govt to formulate Policy for research models to thrive in Nigeria

FUPRE

Government at all levels have been charged to put in place policies that would give enabling environment for research models to thrive with a view to encourage overall development in the country.

This call was made by Prof. Ezekiel Agbalagba, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) at the Maiden Lecture series of the School of Post Graduate Studies themed,: “Driving Innovation and Funding Through Quality Research: The Triple Helix Model”.

Prof. Agbalagba who was represented by Prof. Chiedu N. Owabor, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, FUPRE called on government to provide funding to facilitate collaboration and innovation in the country to improve innovations that would ultimately growth economic growth of Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor also charged various universities and research institutions to partner with industries to develop innovative solutions, products and services.

According to him, the Triple Helix Model is a framework for innovation and entrepreneurship adding, the model emphasize the dynamic relationship between academia, industry and government which are aligned with the current administration’s vision to move the University to the next level.

He said that the model fosters collaboration that helps to drive economic growth and societal development, noting that the model has given room for knowledge and technology transfer between academia, industry and government which goes a long way to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth, adding, “our research efforts must be deliberately tailored to the Triple Helix Model if we must make any meaningful impact in the oil and gas industry as our core mandate”.

He said the model should be able to provide access to funding opportunities from government, industry that would support research and development.

According to Prof. Agbalagba, the model would enhance employability among students and researchers as they gain practical experiences and skills in this regards.

He spoke further, “the model also breaks structural barriers, encourage commercialisation of research outputs that can drive economic growth, build capacity of researchers, among others.”

He however wondered if all tested principles has been applied to economic growth and societal development model in the society of today.

In his lecture on the sub- theme: ” Foundation of Quality Research for Funding and Building Fundable Research Proposals”, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji Benard, Special Adviser, Technical, to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that the quality of the research of any nation is the heart of that nation hence the researcher is referred as the nation builder that should be respected in the society.

According to him, research cuts across health care to agriculture, from education to engineering, from policy to administration, among others, adding, the nation’s growth is based on the strength of innovation and its effective application to the nation building.

He said, the post graduate researchers are the nation builders as their research work is a tool in designing and shaping it.

According to Prof. Babatunde, “we live in an era where research is not merely an academic exercise but a much needed strategy for sustainable national development. It is a foundation upon which economics are built, innovations are born and global reputation are forged.”

He however said, across Nigerian and African academic environment, they face persistent challenges of limited funding, low research visibility and disconnects between the research output and real world impact.

According to him, brilliant ideas alone do not attract funding nor patentable research outcomes but it is the strength of research proposal, its design and its methodology. He said, among others, the qualities that define quality and fundable research include clarity of purpose and problem definition, theoretical and conceptual grounding among others.”

On his part, Dr. Salihu Girei Bakari, Director Research and Development/ Centres of Excellence Tertiary Education Trust Fund discussed the sub- topic:” Identifying High Impact Research Problems with Commercial Value” said, in today’s knowledge driven economy, the ability to identify and pursue high impact research problems with commercial potential is essential for driving innovation, attracting funding and solving real world challenges. He said, in region like Nigeria and other developing countries, aligning research with commercial and societal needs is key to national development.

Dr Bakari who was represented by Dr. Saleiman Zangina said, high impact research addresses issues with potential to significantly influence policy,. society or industry.

According to him, commercial value is the market potential of the research outcomes which would be made to solve real and large -scale challenges, among others.

On her part, Prof. Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi, Director of Academic Planning, Research and Control, University of Port weHacourt who discussed the sub theme: “Focusing on Global Funding Agencies and What Funders Are” said in today’s knowledge driven world, the ability to conceptualise and conduct quality research is fundamental but not sufficient for attracting funding especially from competitive global funding agencies among others.

Other speakers include: Abdumalik Halilu, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Mr Thank -God Egbe, Chief Executive Officer/Technical Director, Cypher Crescent Limited who was represented by Musa Mohamma.

Earlier, in the welcome address, Prof.(Mrs) Juliet Emudianughe, Dean, School of Post Gaduate Studies, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun(FUPRE )said, that the maiden Annual Lecture series of the school of Post Graduate Studies of the institution marks a significant milestone in the collective quest to reposition Post Graduate Education especially as it relates to the specialise Petroleum University as a driver of National development, industrial innovation and strategic partnerships.

According to her, the theme of this year’s lecture: “Driving Innovation and Funding Through Quality Research: The Triple Helix Model” is apt and it is aligned with global trajectory of knowledge economics.

She spoke further, “our Postgraduate community is strategically positioned to spear head this transformation. However, the impact of our research efforts hinges on three critical pillars: quality, relevance and collaboration. It is therefore imperative that we embed innovation into the core of our academic culture, pursue research that address real-world challenges, and strengthen our engagement with both industry and government institution”.

Awards were presented to Mr Thank -God Egbe, Prof. Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi, Prof Babatunde Bolaji Benard, Abdumalik Halilu, Lawrence Nwadiogbu, Head of Petroleum Engineering and AG Technical and Developmental Manager by Prof Agbalagba