Funke Akindele pays emotional tribute to mum on posthumous birthday

Award-winning actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Dr. Adebanjo Akindele, in honour of her posthumous birthday.

Akindele passed away on February 7, 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Funke shared an emotional message alongside a touching video montage celebrating her mother’s life and legacy.

“Happy heavenly birthday to my darling mother!” she wrote.

Reflecting on the journey of personal growth and resilience she has experienced since her mother’s passing, Funke reaffirmed her commitment to living with purpose and intention.

“Iya Bunmi, I want you to know that I’m working hard to build a life that makes you proud. I’m prioritising my well-being, just as you advised, and striving to live each day with purpose and joy,” she added.

The actress also gave an update on the family, noting that they are thriving and continue to honour her mother’s memory.

“Sister, Papa, Mama and I are thriving, and your grandchildren are growing, filled with love and curiosity. They always talk about you and pray for your soul,” she wrote.

“Keep resting in perfect peace, Mum. Your love and legacy will forever be in our hearts.”

Funke has a set of twins whom she welcomed in 2018 with her now ex-husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz.