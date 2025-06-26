Full list: Top scorers at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 gathers pace in the United States, experienced Argentine winger Ángel Di María has emerged as one of the tournament’s joint-top scorers.

The 37-year-old Benfica star has found the net three times so far in the competition. Di María opened his tally with a goal in Benfica’s opening group fixture — a thrilling 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors.

He followed it up with a brilliant brace in their emphatic 6-0 demolition of Auckland City.

However, the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain forward was unable to score in Benfica’s final group game, a narrow 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, which was enough to secure a place in the Round of 16.

Benfica will now face Chelsea in a high-stakes knockout clash on Saturday, with Di María hoping to add to his goal tally and lead his side to further glory.

Di María is currently tied at the top of the scorers’ chart with Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, Denmark’s Wessam Abou Ali, and Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz — all of whom have also netted three times.

Here is the list of top scorers at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 so far.

Three goals:

Ángel Di María (Benfica)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Wessam Abou Ali (AaB)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Two goals:

Samu Aghehowa (Enyimba)

Leandro Barreiro (Mainz)

Pablo Barrios (Atlético Madrid)

Germán Berterame (Monterrey)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Vanguard News