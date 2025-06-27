Full list of countries where legal drinking age is less than 18

In many parts of the world, the legal drinking age is set at 18. However, there are a few countries where individuals younger than 18 can legally purchase or consume alcohol.

Here’s a look at some of these countries and their surprisingly low legal drinking ages.

Countries where legal drinking age is less than 18

1. Burkina Faso – 13 years



In Burkina Faso, teens as young as 13 are legally permitted to buy alcohol. This is largely because there is no national age restriction on off-premise alcohol sales. As a result, alcohol is readily accessible to young teens. However, this leniency has had public health consequences, with the country ranking high in years of life lost due to alcohol-related causes.

2. Central African Republic – 15 years



In the Central African Republic, the legal age for purchasing alcohol is 15. Locally brewed beverages like palm wine, banana wine, and traditional beers are widely consumed and sold to individuals once they hit this age.

3. Barbados – 16 years



On the Caribbean island of Barbados, while there is technically no minimum legal drinking age, the law prohibits the sale or service of alcohol to anyone under 16. There are talks that the government may soon raise the minimum age to 18.

4. Several European and Caribbean Countries – 16 years



A number of countries, including Austria, Belgium, Cuba, Denmark, Dominica, Georgia, Germany, Luxembourg, Panama, Serbia, and Switzerland, set their legal drinking age at 16.

Germany is unique among them: teenagers aged 14 can legally drink beer and wine in public if accompanied by a parent or guardian. However, spirits are restricted until age 18.

5. Malta – 17 years



In Malta, the legal drinking age is 17: an unusual midpoint between the more common 16 and 18 age thresholds found elsewhere.

