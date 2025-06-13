From Diallo to Guirassy: Season’s best African players 

Global brand 1xBet wraps up the 2024/2025 season by highlighting its top African stars, players whose performances lit up Europe’s top leagues.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian icon delivered yet another phenomenal season. With dazzling dribbles, pinpoint passes, and spectacular goals, Salah led Liverpool to their historic 20th English league title.

Scoring 29 goals, he finished as the Premier League’s top scorer, and also topped the assist chart with 18 setups. In total, Salah contributed to 47 goals, matching the record set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer back when the league had 42 matches per season.

He was named Premier League Player of the Season for the third time in his career and also received the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

Had Liverpool advanced further in the Champions League, Salah might have been a frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or. Even without it, he remains one of the greatest African players in history.

Serhou Guirassy

The Borussia striker enjoyed the most prolific season of his career. Guirassy scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga and became the first African footballer to finish as top scorer in the Champions League, sharing the honor with Barcelona’s Raphinha — both netted 13 goals.

The Guinean forward stood out with his physical power, smart positioning, and calm, calculated finishing.

Achraf Hakimi

The Moroccan right-back can rightfully be considered the best in the world at his position. This season, he was a key figure in Paris Saint-Germain’s historic treble, helping the official 1xBet partner assert dominance throughout the campaign.

It was Hakimi’s goal that opened the scoring in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. He ended the season with 9 goals and 14 assists, numbers that earned him well-deserved spots in the Ligue 1 and Champions League Teams of the Season.

Amad Diallo

The young Ivorian winger was one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for Manchester United. At just 22, Diallo consistently took initiative, using his explosive pace and refined technique to create danger out of thin air. Against Southampton, he delivered a stunning hat-trick, scoring in a variety of styles.

Solo runs became his trademark, and his stats reflect his influence: 11 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances.

He was named the club’s Player of the Month in January, and fans voted his spectacular strike against Manchester City as Goal of the Season.

Bryan Mbeumo & Yoane Wissa

This dynamic Brentford duo set the Premier League alight in 2024/2025. Mbeumo scored 20 goals, while Wissa added 19. Together, the Cameroonian and Congolese forwards tallied 13 assists, many of which they created for each other.

Their on-pitch chemistry made them a nightmare for any defense. Against Brighton, they combined for three goals, and in the clash with Ipswich, the pair were responsible for all four of Brentford's goals.