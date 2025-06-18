Four persons feared dead, others rescued in Yauri mishap in Kebbi

At least four persons were reportedly killed in a boat accident that happened at Yauri river on Tuesday.

By Haruna Aliyu

According to Nafiu Nuhu, the Yauri division of the Red Cross Society disaster management team led the incident that happened when the canoe navigating the river got submerged, leading to the drowning of three persons and others still missing.

He noted that three persons had been confirmed dead, and their bodies were given to their families for burial at a village in Niger State.

Nuhu added that the rescue operations were done in collaboration with the Red Cross Society and Nigeria Inland Waterways ( NIWA).

He appealed to members of the community to always cooperate with the authorities concerned for effective safety control; while rescue operations continue, he said by tomorrow, victims may be recovered.

Vanguard News