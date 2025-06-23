Four farmers killed, farms destroyed, scores displaced as herdsmen attack Nasarawa communities

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed four Tiv farmers, with scores wounded in a serial attack in Tiv-dominated areas in three local government areas of Nasarawa State.

This was made known at the press conference organised by the Youth arm of the Mdzou U Tiv, the sociocultural association of people in Nasarawa State, on Monday in Lafia.

“We are deeply saddened because this act of violence being perpetrated by armed herders on aboriginal Tiv farmers in Nasarawa state is not only reprehensible but a direct assault on the core value of unity, peaceful coexistence and progress that the Tiv people in the state have attained over the years”, Phillip lamented.

The group regretted that despite effort by the Governor Abdullahi Sule’s community peace initiative, Fulani attackers are still rampaging in communities killing and destroying farms.

The chairman of the group Philip Non’gu, said that the attack took place at Dooga Ayande of Doka ward, Antsa of Kwara of chiefdom, Tse Yange of Tudun Adabu and Tse Akira of Galadima.

The farmers killed according the Mr. Philip include Terra Twanbee, Sham Kyodo, Zaki Kwaghtager Ordu and Teryem Aondo, with many others sustaining various degrees of injuries, currently receiving treatment at the Federal University Teaching Hospital Lafia and other hospitals.

“The attackers also did not spare farms and farm produce. The attackers uprooted planted seedlings from the heaps and roasted them on fire while crazing on maize and sesame farmers belonging to Tiv farmers, and six bajaj motorcycles belonging to Tiv farmers were burnt and others were stolen.

The chairman noted that the sporadic attacks have led to the displacement of over ten thousand people from their communities, currently taking refuge in Kpata, Agyaragu, Kadarko and Idadu.

Among the crops destroyed are rice, cassava, water melon, groundnuts, among others, worth millions of naira.

To ameliorate the suffering of the affected individuals, Phillip appealed to the Federal government to ensure that Tiv communities in Nasarawa State are protected against attacks, so that they can engage in farming and other activities.

He also called on the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Nongovernmental Organisations in the state to intervene and provide succour to the internally displaced persons.