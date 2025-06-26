Former vice governor sentenced to life imprisonment for bribery in China

A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced Zhang Zulin, former vice governor of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, to life imprisonment for accepting bribes.



According to the verdict of the Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing Municipality, Zhang will deprived of his political rights for life; his personal property will be confiscated, and his illegal gains from bribery will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury.



The court found that Zhang had taken advantage of his positions in Yunnan between 2001 and 2023 to assist individuals and organisations in matters related to real estate development, project contracting, project approval, and obtaining loans.



The court stated that he accepted money and valuables worth more than 122 million yuan (approximately $ 17.03 million) in return.



Zhang’s case was presented to the court in an open trial on April 10.

Vanguard News