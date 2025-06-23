Food Production: Tinubu unveils 2,000 tractors to boost agric mechanization

President Bola Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

In a bid to fight hunger in the land, President Bola Tinubu, Monday, unveiled 2,000 tractors to boost mechanised farming in Nigeria.

Tinubu who was elated by the fulfilment of his promise to ensure the agricultural sector is mechanized, while delivering his speech at the official launching of of tractors and agricultural equipment under the ‘Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanization Programme’ at the National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, Sheda, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, stressed that it is “just the beginning” to upscale food production, security and wealth creation for farmers.

He described the unveiling of the equipment as a “monumental leap forward” placing the nation’s agricultural sector on the path of industrialization.

The event had in attendance by the Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Belarus, His Excellency, Victor Karankevich; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security Sen Aliyu Abdullahi; and other Ministers including the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ganduje Abdullahi; National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, and other top government functionaries.

The tractors and other equipment were manufactured and supplied by Belarus who are also going to train Nigerians on operating them and also their maintenance.

He said: “Today, we take a monumental leap forward with the introduction of the state of the art through our new agricultural mechanization program. We are very proud of what we are doing.

“We made a promise when we came in. We are fulfilling that promise. Two years ago, I signed the alarm on our nation’s food security.

“In crisis, I demanded immediate and innovative solutions that are yet called is answered today. And the first phase of it. It’s government recognizes that the agricultural productivity is synonymous with national stability and food sovereignty.

“The ability to nourish our population from the bedrock of a prosperous nation. Our ambition extends beyond mere self-sufficiency. We envision Nigeria as a global agricultural powerhouse.

“Supplying quality produce to international markets while ensuring every citizen has access to affordable nutrition. That’s why we took a bold decision to establish this Renew Hope Agricultural Mechanization Programme. We are just beginning.

“Under this initiative, in addition to whatever they have at the sub-national level, as governors, whatever you have procured, we’re also going to do more. While we are here, over 2,000 advanced tractors, 50 industrial grade land preparation booths, 12 fully equipped mobile workshops, 8,000 plus specialized farming implements.”

Meanwhile, the President said his administration is seriously committed to making the sector easy for farmers, and sexy to the youth.

“This equipment, when deployed to empower mechanization and service providers, create job opportunities, make farmers easy and more sexy to our younger.

“You don’t have to use 18th century method for a 21st century agricultural family. Our strategy encompasses year-round cultivation, drastically reducing our historical vulnerability to seasonal strategy. We have friends across the world.

“We have Belarus committed to a programme that will empower our youth, teach them how to do things, get them on the street, empower them in technology, review mechanization, empower them in machine repairs and fabrication”, he added.

He also expressed optimism that, “The allocation of this equipment throughout the country, we do a lot to give our nation’s abundant arable land and favorable climate that we have. We must seize the opportunity to achieve complete agricultural independence and food sovereignty.

“To all stakeholders receiving this equipment, deploy them with maximum efficiency, we will work with you, we will supervise you at various locations, and we will hold you accountable.

“Let history recall this day as the beginning of a Nigerian’s agricultural renewal, where modern technology made our farmers’ legendary resilience to great unprecedented prosperity.

“I sincerely commend the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for their productive effort in addressing the food crisis and maintaining stability with our food system.

He assured the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security that, “We are not looking back on other Programmes to support you, but it is in your hands. Now, it depends on you to really rededicate, ensure accountability, maintenance of this equipment, compliance with the necessary procedures. Together, we shall cultivate a future where Nigeria is not only sustaining itself, but nourishes the world over.”

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, earlier in his remarks commended the President for the maximal support given to the sector to ensure hunger becomes a thing of the past.

“Never in Nigeria’s history have we witnessed an agricultural mechanization initiative of this scale, of this ambition and national focus. Guided by the President’s directive, we are today unveiling the single largest mechanization prize ever undertaken in Nigeria. We have here before us 2,000 high-quality tractors with trailers, plows, harrows, sprayers, and planters.

“We also have 10 state-of-the-art 330-horsepower combined harvesters, 12 fully equipped mobile workshops, and over 9,000 complimentary implement and 9,000 sets of spare parts.

“This Programme was designed by this administration to bring over 550,000 hectares of farmland under cultivation, generate more than 2 million metric tons of staple food, create over 16,000 jobs, and directly benefit more than 550,000 farming households across all six geopolitical zones. Beyond equipment delivery, this initiative offers a complex support system.

“It includes mandatory training for operators and mechanics, GPS-enabled tracking for transparency and accountability, a structured repayment and repossession framework, and financing through development and non-interest banks.

“Pro bono allocations are also made to key research and training institutions to strengthen national capacity in mechanization. Crucially, this program will offer a unique opportunity to attract and engage Nigeria’s vibrant youth population.

“It will create new jobs, not only on farms but also in equipment handling, maintenance, logistics, extension services, and agriculture. Mechanization must inspire a new generation of agripreneurs. This is not just about distributing factors.

“It is about transforming the entire narrative of agriculture transformation and agriculture from subsistence to scale, from effort to efficiency, from handhold to horsepower.

Meanwhile, the Minister appealed to all implementing stakeholders, from service providers and cooperatives to state institutions, land-scale farmers, and financial partners to ensure the “assets are used wisely, maintained responsibly, and deployed for the purpose for which they were provided.

“The outcomes must be visible in our market, households, processing zones, and export points across Nigeria. We are already building a Nigeria that grows what it eats and eats what it grows.”

Also, the Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Belarus, His Excellency, Victor Karankevich who spoke through a n interpreter during his remarks said the successful supplies of the tractors and other equipment opens a new vista of bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Belarus, and added that his country would train Nigerians on use of the equipment, and also work together to boost food production in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the agreement between Nigeria and Belarus on the agricultural machinery and equipment supplied include; 2000 units of Tractors (500 units of Tractors 90 h.p. 2WD, 500 units of Tractors 90 h.p. 4WD, 500 units of Tractors 81 h.p. 2WD, 500 units of Tractors 81 h.p. 4WD) designed to perform various types of agricultural operations in the fields using mounted and trailed implements.

2000 units of Disc Ploughs equipped with 3 disks and designed for deep ploughing of the hard soils; 2000 units of Disc Harrows equipped with 16 disks and designed for pre-sowing soil preparation.

1000 units of Disc Ridgers equipped with 4 disks and designed for cutting ridges before cassava planting and other similar row crops, as well as for inter-row cultivation; 1200 units of Tractor Trailers designed for transportation of various agricultural products (seeds, fertilizers, harvest) with the carrying capacity of 4,5 tones and additional mesh boards extending the loading volume.

500 units of Seed Drills equipped with 8 seed hoppers and 4 fertilizer hoppers designed for sowing of various crops (maize, soybeans and other vegetable crops with a minimum seed size of 2,5 mm) with the simultaneous application of granulated mineral fertilizers with a row spacing of 60-75 cm.

300 units of 800 L Boom Sprayers designed for the application of chemical plant protection products and liquid mineral fertilizers.

10 units of Combine Harvesters equipped with 330 h.p. engine and 2 headers and designed for harvesting maize and soybeans.

12 units of Mobile Workshop Vehicles designed on 4×2 chassis with 151,5 h.p. engine and equipped with almost 100 different types of equipment and instruments required to provide the high-quality and efficient service and maintenance of the agricultural machinery in the fields.

9022 sets of spare parts specifically designed for the supplied agricultural machinery and equipment to ensure its timely service and maintenance.

Within the implementation of the agreement the engineering and technical personnel, drivers and farmers in the Federal Republic of Nigeria will benefit from the comprehensive training in operation, service and maintenance of the supplied agricultural machinery and equipment.

Moreover, as part of its commitment to the bilateral cooperation, based on its own achievements in the agriculture and complete self-sufficiency the Republic of Belarus shares the knowledge and experience in the field, as well as transfers any technologies and know-how that can help boost the agricultural production and strengthen the food security in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.