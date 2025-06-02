Flooding: Peter Obi donates N20m to Mokwa flood victims

Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra, and the 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has donated twenty million naira to the victims of flooding in Mokwa, Niger on Monday.

Obi, who was received by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Yakubu Garba on behalf of governor Muhammad Bago, in Minna, expressed sympathy to the government and people of Niger over the unfortunate incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 153 lives had so far been lost to the unfortunate incident and properties worth millions of naira had been damaged in the flash flood.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and for God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Obi also told the deputy governor of his plans to personally visit Mokwa on a later date to meet with the victims in their moments of grief.

In his remarks, Garba thanked the former governor for supporting the distressed Mokwa flood victims.

The Deputy Governor who also received the donation on behalf of the government and people of Niger, commended Obi for his show of kindness and love for humanity especially, in support of the victims.