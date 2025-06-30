Flood washes away corpse of 7-year-old boy in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna – After two days of frantic search, the body of a seven-year-old boy, Mohammed Ashraff, who was swept away by flood in Bida, Niger State, has finally been recovered.

He was swept away last Thursday at Emiliman Nassara, Nasarafu Ward in Bida Local Government Area, and his body was recovered on Saturday at Batavovogi, behind FM Radio Station, Bida.

The boy’s father, Mohammed Usman, who confirmed the recovery of his son’s corpse, described the experience as traumatic.

“Since we lost the boy on Thursday, all efforts to recover my son’s body failed, despite steps taken by local divers and neighbours. Those few days were traumatic.

“We expanded the number of volunteers involved in the search, and fortunately, today, Saturday, 28th June 2025, we recovered his body at a stream within Bida. Alhamdulillah,” the father of the deceased stated.

Recall that a heavy rainstorm, which lasted for two hours between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, 26th June 2025, swept away young Mohammed, who had been sent on an errand to a nearby neighbourhood shortly after the rain stopped.

Meanwhile, the remains of Mohammed have since been laid to rest