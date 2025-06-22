Flex Finance unveils NaijaBrandChick as brand ambassador, unlocking new opportunities for businesses

By Ayo Onikoyi

Flex Finance, Africa’s top spend management platform, has officially named Nelly Agbogu, popularly known as NaijaBrandChick (NBC), as its new brand ambassador. The announcement marks a significant move for the company as it strengthens its connection with small and medium-sized businesses across the continent.

Nelly Agbogu is widely recognized as one of Africa’s most influential voices in entrepreneurship. Through her NBC platform and signature trade fairs held in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Houston, and London, she has built a powerful ecosystem of vendors, SME owners, and digital creators. Her appointment signals a strategic collaboration between two powerhouses aligned in their mission to empower African businesses.

“Nelly embodies the kind of intentionality, resilience, and bold vision that Flex was created to champion,” said Omoyeni, Chief Marketing Officer at Flex Finance. “She’s shaping a movement of financially empowered entrepreneurs—exactly the kind of impact we want Flex to fuel.”

Flex Finance offers a suite of tools designed to give businesses complete control and transparency over how money is spent. These include smart Naira and Dollar corporate cards, real-time expense tracking, and seamless integration with popular accounting tools like Xero, Odoo, and Sage. With these features, the platform helps finance teams and business owners eliminate spending chaos and replace it with structure and clarity.

“Since I started using Flex, I finally have full control over how my business spends,” said Agbogu. “Whether you’re managing ₦5 million or ₦500 million, Flex gives you the kind of visibility and peace of mind every growing business needs to scale with confidence.”

As part of the partnership, Flex will also collaborate with NBC’s growing network of trade fairs and business events, creating new channels to reach entrepreneurs in local markets and online communities. The move is expected to drive awareness and adoption of smart spend management solutions among Nigeria’s vibrant SME sector.

With this alliance, Flex Finance is not only celebrating a major brand milestone—it is also expanding its mission to power the next wave of financially savvy businesses across Africa and beyond.