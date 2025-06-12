Fix your house, stop blaming others — Tidi tells opposition after Tinubu’s jibe

WARRI — Former Chairman of Warri South Local Government, Dr. Michael Tidi, has advised Nigeria’s opposition parties to stop blaming external forces for their internal crises and instead focus on restoring discipline, cohesion, and credibility within their ranks.

Dr. Tidi’s remarks follow President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day address, during which the President took a swipe at the fractured state of the opposition, stating:

“A one-party state is not in the offing. Nor should it ever be… Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist… It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.”

Responding, Tidi said that while the President’s comments were delivered with rhetorical flair, they reflected an uncomfortable truth that the opposition must confront.

“The ruling party has capitalized on every opportunity presented by the opposition’s self-inflicted wounds to strengthen its grip on power. The real blame lies not with external interference, but with an opposition leadership that has failed to maintain internal discipline or rebuild unity,” Tidi said.

He criticized what he described as a “culture of finger-pointing, factionalism, and opportunistic alliances” within opposition parties, warning that defections and unchecked ambition are eroding public trust.

“Defection has become a sport. Party loyalty is now a disposable commodity,” he noted. “Those who treat politics as a game of convenience are doing more harm than any ruling party could.”

Calling for a “brutal and honest self-assessment,” the former council boss urged opposition leaders to take responsibility, cleanse their ranks of bad actors, and recommit to building a policy-driven, credible alternative for Nigerians.

“Opposition politics isn’t about sitting back and waiting for the government to fail,” Tidi said. “It demands hard work, discipline, and vision. If we don’t get our act together, President Tinubu’s remarks may become a prophecy that haunts our democracy for years.”

Dr. Tidi concluded by urging stakeholders across opposition parties to move past blame games and begin the serious work of rebuilding ahead of the 2027 general elections.