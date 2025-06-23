Five safe investments for Nigerians abroad in Lagos

Lagos has always been a magnet for investments. For Nigerians overseas looking to grow their savings back home, a range of solid options exist — all supported by well-known companies and steady financial trends.

Here are five investment areas that continue to draw attention.

1. Real Estate Development

Real estate in Lagos — especially in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki — rarely loses its shine. Properties in these neighbourhoods gain value steadily because land is limited and demand keeps rising.

Firms like Mixta Africa, UPDC Plc., and LandWey Investment Limited offer a mix of off-plan purchases and hands-on management for buyers abroad.

There’s been a notable uptick in diaspora interest too. Recent reports point to more Nigerians outside the country buying into Lagos property as a way to protect their wealth long-term.

2. Government Bonds and Diaspora Bonds

For those who want a lower-risk option, bonds fit the bill. Nigerian government bonds — often offered by brokers like Afrinvest Securities Limited and Chapel Hill Denham — give diaspora investors a straightforward way to earn regular returns.

There was a lot of excitement when Nigeria raised $900 million through its first domestic U.S. dollar bond — oversubscribed by 180 percent — a clear sign of strong demand overseas. The Central Bank of Nigeria is also working on a U.S. diaspora bond, which aims to attract up to $1 billion every month in remittances, according to Reuters.

3. Treasury Bills (T-Bills)

Treasury Bills remain one of the most stable choices for short-term investors. Nigerians can buy them easily through banks like Zenith Bank and Access Bank or with brokers such as Meristem Securities.

With new policies pushing for more private capital — especially as Nigeria looks to raise $10 billion for its Diaspora Fund — T-Bills offer a very safe harbour for people who want returns without much risk.

4. Mutual Funds

Mutual funds are a practical option if you’d rather leave the investing to professionals. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, ARM Investment Managers, and Coronation Asset Management all offer diverse portfolios, including equities, fixed income, and money-market products.

These funds cater to Nigerians who live abroad and want hands-off investing, allowing you to check progress and receive updates without visiting home in person.

5. Agricultural and Agritech Investments

Lagos and its surroundings also present promising opportunities in agriculture. Companies like Farmcrowdy, ThriveAgric, and FarmXic make it easy for people abroad to finance farm projects — crops, poultry, and more — and track the whole process online.

With yields that can range from 6 % to 15 % per cycle, these kinds of investments offer a way to support local food production and earn income at the same time. FarmXic’s recent “Farm From Anywhere” initiative has made it simpler for Nigerians overseas to put their money to work without ever stepping foot on a farm.

As Nigeria opens up more avenues for its diaspora — from bonds to a planned $10 billion Diaspora Fund — this is a strong moment to look seriously at investing back home. Whether you put money into Mixta Africa’s real estate, a mutual fund at ARM, or a farm project with Farmcrowdy, choosing the right, trustworthy partner is the key to seeing your money grow steadily.

Vanguard News