Five persons electrocuted, 13 injured in Gombe – Police

The Police Command in Gombe State, on Saturday, confirmed the electrocution of five persons while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in Tudun-Wadan Pantami community of Gombe Metropolis.

DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command’s spokesperson who gave the confirmation in a press statement issued in Gombe said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Abdullahi said that the tragic event was as a result of a high-voltage surge from a nearby electricity transformer.

He said that upon receiving report, officers from the Low-cost Divisional Police Headquarters promptly visited the scene to secure the area and evacuate the victims to hospital for medical attention.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the unfortunate incident claimed the lives of five individuals, while thirteen others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The injured victims are currently receiving medical attention at different health facilities within the state.

“The deceased have been deposited at the following morgues: three at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe, one at the State Specialist Hospital and one at Bolari Filin Kwallo Mortuary,” he said.

Abdullahi on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

He assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the surge and ensure accountability where necessary.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and cooperate with emergency and investigation teams as efforts are being made to prevent future occurrences.”