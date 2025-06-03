Five names to watch in the Premier League transfer window

Premier League clubs are already busy strengthening their squads for the 2025/26 season with an early transfer frenzy sparked by the upcoming Club World Cup.

AFP Sports looks at five names to watch as the transfer window kicks into gear.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Liverpool have shown no sign of resting on their laurels as English champions.

After a quiet first year for Arne Slot in the transfer market, the Reds have moved quickly to back the Dutchman heavily this summer.

The darling of German football, Wirtz looks set to smash the Premier League transfer record should he get his wish of a dream move to Anfield.

Liverpool have reportedly had a bid worth up to £109 million ($147 million) rebuffed as Leverkusen hold out for a £125 million fee.

That would break the record set by Chelsea’s £115 million capture of Moises Caicedo from under Liverpool’s noses two years ago.

Wirtz was instrumental in Leverkusen’s stunning German league and cup double in the 2023/24 season, plus a run to the Europa League final under Xabi Alonso.

The two clubs have already agreed one deal as Jeremie Frimpong has joined Liverpool as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Fresh from the club’s worst season since they were relegated 51 years ago, losing their inspirational captain would appear to be the worst possible news for United.

However, selling Fernandes to Saudi side Al Hilal could provide much-needed funds for Ruben Amorim to rebuild a squad in his image at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could land £100 million for the 30-year-old, who would become one of the world’s highest paid players should be move to the Gulf.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it is what it is and football sometimes is like this,” said Fernandes after United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham last month.

Fernandes would leave enormous shoes to fill for a side already lacking in creativity and a goal threat.

Despite a miserable campaign collectively, only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah provided more goal contributions last season among Premier League players in all competitions than Fernandes’ 19 goals and 19 assists.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Mbeumo is one of United’s key targets to end their woes in front of goal.

The French-born Cameroon international enjoyed a stellar season with Brentford, scoring 20 times.

Mbeumo revelled in becoming the Bees’ star man since the departure of Ivan Toney and his partnership with Yoane Wissa carried Thomas Frank’s men to an impressive top half finish.

Despite interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham, Mbeumo’s preferred destination is reportedly Old Trafford if United can reach an agreement with Brentford.

United have already added Matheus Cunha to bolster a misfiring forward line.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)

A remarkable 54-goal season for Sporting has made the Swede a target for a series of clubs seeking more firepower.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with bringing Gyokeres back to England as Mikel Arteta seeks a clinical finisher to end the Gunners’ five-year trophy drought.

The 26-year-old has a 100 million euro (£84 million) buyout clause in his Sporting contract, but it is expected the Portuguese champions would settle for around 70 million euros.

Despite six goals in eight Champions League games, there are doubts over Gyokeres’ ability to transfer his prolific form in Portugal to the Premier League.

He joined Sporting just two years ago from English second tier side Coventry after failing to make the grade at Brighton.

Arsenal also have a long-standing interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, while Newcastle’s Alexander Isak appears an unattainable target after the Magpies qualified for the Champions League.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Eze will forever be a Palace legend after scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City to deliver the Eagles’ first ever major trophy.

The England international’s eye for goal and a defence-splitting pass has seen him targeted by a plethora of the Premier League’s best.

City eye the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, while Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested and could easily trigger his £68 million release clause.