Five die, nine injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway multiple crashes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Five persons on Wednesday lost their lives while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple road accidents that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement she made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to Okpe, the accident involved a Mazda bus and a truck along the Car Park C section of the expressway.

She said the accident occurred when the truck lost control due to brake failure, rammed into the bus while it was attempting to turn.

She said, “The crash involved two vehicles: A Yellow Mazda Bus with registration number LGB465XA and an Ash Howo Truck with no registration number”.

“A total of 12 passengers (seven male adults and five female adults) were involved in the crash. Two male adults and three female adults were killed, while five male adults and two female adults were injured.

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the corpses were deposited at Idera Morgue.

“The suspected causes of the crash were speeding, brake failure, and loss of control on the part of the Howo truck, which rammed into the Mazda bus as the driver was negotiating a turning point at Car Park C.”

In the same vein, two persons sustained injuries while six vehicles were burnt after a petrol-laden tanker exploded opposite the NASFAT junction along the expressway on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the tanker was trying to make a turn at the junction when it overturned and spilled its contents on the road and later caught fire.

An eyewitness said, “The tanker was trying to make a turn when it fell to its side and spilt the petrol before catching fire.”

The fire accident also led to traffic disruption on both sides of the expressway as vehicles were held to a standstill.

Confirming the casualty, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed that two people suffered severe injuries.

Adebiyi added that six vehicles, including four trucks, one bus, and one Toyota Camry.

He said, “Two male casualties at the scene of a tanker that caught fire at Nasfat along Lagos Lagos-Ibadan Express. The casualties have been taken to OOUTH by OGSAES.”

In a further update, he added, “The earlier reported casualties cannot be taken to OOUTH as reported due to heavy traffic, they have been taken to FAMOBIS hospital at Lotto.”

In another incident, a tanker fell along the same expressway and held motorists for several hours in a standstill, around noon close to the Ogere bridge.

It was gathered that a fuel tanker fell on one side of the road while an 18-tyre truck conveying stones fell on the other side.

There was a heavy presence of law enforcement agents at the scene, including firefighters of the Ogun State government.

Drivers said they spent several hours in traffic, as some attempted other alternative routes.