First-time glory: 5 clubs that won their first Champions League title in Munich

Paris Saint-Germain’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan in Munich, southern Germany on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

By Ayobami Okerinde

Over the years, the city of Munich has served as a historic launchpad for several football clubs chasing European glory. From the legendary Olympiastadion to the modern Allianz Arena, Munich has hosted finals that have crowned clubs as kings of Europe for the very first time.

Whether it was Nottingham Forest in 1979, Marseille in 1993, or Dortmund in 1997, the city has played host to memorable moments of triumph. Chelsea also famously broke their Champions League jinx in Munich in 2012, winning on enemy ground against Bayern.

Most recently, Paris Saint-Germain finally ended their long wait for Europe’s top honour after beating Inter Milan 5-0.

Here’s a look at the five teams who tasted their first Champions League success in Munich.

1979 – Nottingham Forest

English side Nottingham Forest won the first of their two Champions League titles at the Olympiastadion.

The game played on May 30 saw Forest defeat Malmo FF of Sweden 1–0, with midfielder Trevor Francis scoring the only goal in the first half.

1993 – Marseille

In a similar fashion to the 1979 Champions League final, Marseille defeated Italian side AC Milan 1-0 in the final played at the Olympiastadion.

French defender Basile Boli scored the only goal in the 44th minute.

1997 – Dortmund

Four years later, the Olympiastadion hosted the Champions League final for the third and final time to date.

German side, Dortmund defeated Italian outfit Juventus 3-1 in the game played on May 28.

Former German forward Karl—Heinz Riedle scored a brace in the first half. Italian great, Alessaandro De Pierro pulled one back in the 65th minute, before substitute Lars Ricken sealed a 3-1 win for Dortmund in the 71st minute.

2012 – Chelsea

After losing the Champions League on penalties to Manchester United four years earlier in Moscow, Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich at their home ground, Allianz Arena on penalties.

German forward Thomas Mueller opened the scoring in the 83rd minute, Ivorian forward Didier Drogba equalised in the 88th minute to drag the game into exra time.

Bayern missed a penalty in extra time, and missed their final twoo penalties during shootout with Droga scorung the last kick to hand the trophy to the London side for the first time in their history.

2025 – PSG

Paris Saint-Germain finally lifted their first Champions League trophy on May 31, 2025, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, defeating Inter Milan 5–0. This emphatic victory ended France’s long wait for another European champion since Marseille’s 1993 success.

The scoreline represents the highest winning margin siince the inception of the Champions League with Desire Doue (2), Khivicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi and Senny Mayulu all scoring.