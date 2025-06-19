First LNG-powered containership berths at APM Terminals Apapa

By Godwin Oritse

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, marked a significant milestone with the arrival of “Kota Oasis”, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership to visit West Africa.

The vessel, measuring 260 meters in length and 46 meters in width with a gross tonnage of 77,850, sails under the Singaporean flag owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL), is the fifth LNG-powered ship in PIL’s fleet and the first of its new “O” class – a series of 8,200 TEU dual-fuel container vessels that can run on both LNG and, in the future, bio-methane to further cut carbon emissions.

“Kota Oasis” is equipped with Win-GD’s advanced X-DF engines featuring Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), a system that reduces methane slip and helps lower the vessel’s environmental impact. These engines offer a low-pressure gas solution that is cost-effective, energy-efficient, and compliant with the International Maritime Organisation’s Tier III regulations. They emit low levels of nitrogen oxides and virtually no sulfur oxides or particulate matter, making the vessel one of the most environmentally friendly in its class.

Speaking at the berthing ceremony, Steen Knudsen, Terminal Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, expressed his appreciation for PIL’s decision to dock the LNG-powered vessel at the terminal.

He emphasised that the move aligns with APM Terminals’ mission to reduce carbon emissions within the port and its surrounding communities.

Knudsen noted that efficient port operations contribute to faster vessel turnaround times, which allow ships to travel at slower speeds to their next destinations, thereby conserving fuel and reducing overall emissions. He reaffirmed APM Terminals’ commitment to the Nigerian market, stating that the company will continue to invest in infrastructure upgrades to improve operational efficiency, accommodate larger vessels, and support trade growth.

Olawunmi Akinyemi, Head of Operations for PIL Nigeria, described the arrival of “Kota Oasis” as a major achievement that reinforces the company’s dedication to the Nigerian and West African markets.