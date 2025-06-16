First Lady distributes food items to 250 vulnerable persons in Enugu

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, distributed food items to 250 vulnerable persons in Enugu through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) on Monday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, titled “Food outreach scheme and donation of food items to vulnerable groups in Enugu State”, was aimed at supporting the poor and the vulnerable.



Some of the food items distributed included noodles, spaghetti, semolina, baby food and others, while the beneficiaries were mainly persons with disabilities (PWDs), widows and other vulnerable people in the state.

The items were distributed on behalf of Mrs Tinubu, Wife of the State Governor, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, who said that the exercise was the second batch shared by the first lady in the state.

“Oluremi Tinubu is doing this because of her exemplary leadership in alleviating the plights of the less privileged in the country.

“It may be little, but it is something. We are distributing them to 250 selected vulnerable persons, and I pledge to distribute my own palliative to those who did not receive them today.

“We will keep on remembering and empowering those in rural areas, no matter how little,” she stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Gideon Eze, expressed gratitude to Tinubu and Mbah’s wife, saying PWDs in the state were happy with the gesture.

“We are delighted to have been part of this gesture today,” Eze, who is the Public Relations Officer at the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), said.

He, however, appealed to the state government to fulfill the promise of establishing a disability commission in the state in order to cater for their welfare.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Ogadimma Chime, said that the food items would go a long way in helping their families, especially now that the country was facing economic hardship.

“May Almighty God bless Nkechinyere Mbah and Tinubu’s wife for us,” Chime, a widow, said.

Vanguard News