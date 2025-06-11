First Lady bags chieftaincy title in Enugu, says ‘I love your state’

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Ugosimba 1 Enugu” (Jewel/Eagle from another kingdom)by the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

She received the title yesterday, during her two-day working visit to the state.

Conferring the title, alongside other officers, patrons, and members of the council, the chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, said the honour was in recognition of her love for Enugu State and service to the nation and humanity.

“Our First Lady served in the Senate for three consecutive terms and was honoured with the Commander of the Order of the Niger. Nobody could say you were silent at the parliament. “The good news is the humanitarian part of you. We looked at the way you love Enugu State. We are thanking you for what you do for the midwives, for nurses.

‘’Personally, I am a nurse too. I appreciate it when it comes to the less privileged, healing the sick, clothing the naked, feeding the hungry. So, we are here to recognise and appreciate all these good works you are doing. It’s only God that can pay you for your good work,” he said.

An evidently elated Mrs. Tinubu, thanked the government and people of the state for their overwhelming acceptance and love.

She described Enugu as a peaceful state, saying she felt inner peace since she arrived in the state capital on Monday.

While also appreciating the royal fathers, Mrs Tinubu described the title as a special honour, not only to her, but also her husband, President Bola Tinubu, and the entire family.

“Thank you so much for all the support you have given. Today is, indeed, a great honour to me personally and also to my family. I love your state; it is such a very peaceful state and a very peaceful ambience.

“I want to thank Your Majesties for this honour done to me and also to my husband as well; and I know he will be very delighted and I believe the children too will be delighted.

“It is not that I have not been given titles, but this one is quite special and I believe it is God-ordained. And as you have honoured me today, Enugu State will know it for good.

“This moment will remain special in my heart and I will always remember your people for good and for the honour you have done for me. And this is not the end because our tomorrow is here already,” she said.