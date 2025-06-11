Fire razes fuel station in Lagos

A fuel station at Obawole in the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government area, Lagos, has been razed by fire on Wednesday.

The fuel station is located at old Akute road, Obawole, Iju Ishaga Lagos.

The conflagration started while a petrol tanker was offloading fuel.



The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the incident.



According to Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have arrived at the incident scene.



Reacting to a tweep who called his attention to the incident, Gawat said, “Our people are on ground, seems the fire started from a Building behind the filling station.”

Photos sent in by our correspondents showed that the fire has been extinguished.

Vanguard News