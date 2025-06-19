FIFA Club World Cup: Full list of top scorers after round 1

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is underway in the United States with 32 clubs from across the globe competing in a bold new format that mirrors the traditional FIFA World Cup structure.

Among the European heavyweights vying for the trophy are Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Bayern Munich. North America is also well represented, with Inter Miami, LAFC, and the Seattle Sounders carrying the MLS banner into the global competition.

With pride, international bragging rights, and a significant cash prize on the line, the stakes are higher than ever, and so is the level of play.

At the top of the 2025 Golden Boot standing after round 1 is Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, who has netted three goals so far. He is closely followed by a cluster of players tied at two goals apiece, including Francisco Conceição and Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus, as well as Bayern’s Thomas Müller, Michael Olise, and Kingsley Coman.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Golden Boot Standings (as of June 19):

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich – 3 goals

Francisco Conceição – Juventus – 2 goals

Randal Kolo Muani – Juventus – 2 goals

Thomas Müller – Bayern Munich – 2 goals

Michael Olise – Bayern Munich – 2 goals

Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich – 2 goals

Vanguard News