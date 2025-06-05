FHC mourns as former Chief Judge Abutu dies

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has announced the death of its former Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Abutu.

The court, in a statement that was signed by its Chief Registrar, Mr. Sulaiman Amida Hassan, disclosed that the retired CJ died on June 3, after a brief illness.

Justice Abutu, who hailed from Kogi State, was born on March 15, 1946.

“The Late Chief Judge served the Court and the Nation with distinction.

“He was known for his unwavering commitment to justice and administrative excellence. His leadership and contributions have left indelible marks on the Judiciary and the legal community at large.

“The Federal High Court extends her heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, friends and all who were touched by his exemplary life and service.

“Further announcements would be made available in due Course. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement further read.