FG’ll keep unlocking untapped assets to boost oil production — Lokpobiri

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking inactive and untapped energy assets as a cornerstone of its strategy to boost national production.

Speaking during a visit to TotalEnergies’ Headquarters in Paris and their Research Institute in Pau, France, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Ph.D, said: “Unlocking dormant fields is not optional – it is vital to our energy security and economic growth.”

In a statement signed by Nneamaka Okafor, SA Media and Communication to the Minister, noted that Lokpobiri’s visit, conducted at the invitation of TotalEnergies, “formed part of a broader engagement with operators and policy makers. It comes as TotalEnergies prepares to unlock several assets, including blocks awarded in the most recent bid round as well as previously held fields.”

Senator Lokpobiri emphasized that President Tinubu has issued an unequivocal directive for all industry players: “Mr. President has made it explicit, operators must reactivate dormant assets.”

As a policymaker and supervisor to regulatory bodies, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is actively supporting this national mission. The Minister added: “We are driving this mission with every dedication required, and I am glad to see TotalEnergies taking the bold steps to unlock their inactive and untapped assets.”

During the Pau visit, the Minister was briefed on the institute’s Smart Room and support centre, where state-of-the-art exploration and monitoring technologies were demonstrated. Later, at TotalEnergies’ Paris headquarters, discussions focused on regulatory frameworks and operational support aimed at easing the company’s unlocking of selected assets.

Nicolas Terraz, Group President E&P, TotalEnergies, commented: “We welcome Nigeria’s firm regulatory backing. Our commitment is to deploy our technical expertise and capital to restart production in these strategic assets.” He continued: “Our engagement today highlights a shared determination: boosting energy output for mutual benefit.”

The Federal Government remains resolute in ensuring that operators like TotalEnergies receive all necessary policy, financial, and technical facilitation. The revitalization of inactive assets is central to Nigeria’s energy agenda – promoting job creation, strengthening revenue, and securing energy sovereignty.