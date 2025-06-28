FG’ll embark on a massive tree planting campaign from next season – Shettima

—Tours Ethiopia’s agricultural facilities, pledges Nigeria’s readiness to deepen ties for the continent’s development

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hinted that Nigeria will embark on massive tree planting and its campaign thereof in the upcoming rainy season as part of its national reforestation and environmental sustainability drive.

He said the initiative draws strong inspiration from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Programme, which he described as a model for combining climate action with economic opportunity.

Speaking on Saturday after touring multiple agricultural and industrial facilities across Ethiopia, VP Shettima, who is on a state visit to that country, said Ethiopia is a success story worthy of emulation and a pathfinder for Africa’s renaissance.

“We intend to plant 20 billion trees in the next rainy season. It requires a lot of planning, energy and drive, which Ethiopia was able to galvanise its population into doing.

“I was overwhelmed with joy that the real economic renaissance of Africa is in the offing. Ethiopia has become the pathfinder, the front runner in us reclaiming our pride and our continent. We are mightily proud of them,” he said.

The Vice President’s tour included visits to the Adama Dairy Farms, Luke Avocado Nursery, Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, Biyyo Poultry Farm, and Bishoftu Pea Farm as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties in agriculture and industrial development.

Central to the visit was the official launch of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, which the Nigerian vice president described as a win-win for all, saying the programme combines environmental restoration with job creation.

“Ethiopia is a nation of over 100 million people; the success of Ethiopia will reverberate across the length and breadth of East and Southern Africa,” VP Shettima said.

The vice president acknowledged Ethiopia’s achievement in wheat self-sufficiency as a key milestone, pointing out that the country has transformed from importing $1 billion worth of wheat annually to now exporting to neighbouring countries, including Djibouti and Kenya.

“If Nigeria and Ethiopia work, Africa will work. Jointly, the two of us constitute over 350 million people, more than the population of the United States. We have to make these two countries work harmoniously for the betterment of our continent.”

Also, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Dr Kingsley Uzoma, described the visit as phenomenal, affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to replicating Ethiopia’s agricultural transformation model.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a whole lot of respect for the people of Ethiopia. Why we came here is to understudy what we have seen and report back to him. I believe that he will replicate this in a much stronger and bolder scope,” Dr Uzoma said.

He further said that Nigeria is also pursuing economic diversification strategies as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on oil revenues through expanded agricultural exports, including avocado, pineapple, mango, cashew, and cocoa.