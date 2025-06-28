FG withholding corpses of our slain members over 3 months – Shi’ites

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites, have accused the Federal Government of withholding the corpses of 26 protesters killed during the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day protest.

The group also condemned the continued detention of 274 protesters, including 60 minors, for over three months.

In a statement signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara on behalf of the Islamic Movement under the leadership of His Eminence Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky, the group demanded the unconditional release of the corpses and detained protesters.

The statement also revealed that legal action has been initiated to prosecute those responsible for the killings.

The incident occurred on Friday, 28 March 2025, during the Quds Day event held at Usman Bin Affan Mosque along Aminu Kano Crescent, Abuja.

Quds Day, a global day of solidarity with Palestinians initiated by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, was observed peacefully in over 17 Nigerian states, including Lagos, Kano, and Sokoto, without incident.

“The crime of both the protesters killed and those being detained is participation in the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day and demonstrating their support for the freedom of Palestine,” the statement read.

Among the deceased is Shaheed Huzaifa Muhammad from Tudun Iya, Katsina State, who was reportedly killed on Monday, 7 April 2025, while in police custody within Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Islamic Movement emphasised that the Federal Government has refused to release the corpses or provide explanations for the prolonged detention of protesters.

“We demand the unconditional release of both the corpses and all those who are being imprisoned in connection with the Quds Day demonstration,” the statement declared.

Announcing plans to pursue legal action, the Muslim sect stated, “We have directed our legal counsels to prosecute the assassination of free Palestine protestors and sue all the suspected agents of the regime that were engaged in the murders.”