FG wants online publishers to tackle peddlers of fake news

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris (3rd Left) President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku (1st Left) President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Ms Maureen Chigbo (2nd left) former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (4th left) and the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Ndace (5th left) at the public presentation of “Nigeria Media Renaissance – Perspectives on Online Publishing”, organised by GOCOP in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Federal Government has called on the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) to expose and checkmate the activities of peddlers of fake news in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made the call during his remarks at the book launch and fundraiser for GOCOP Media Centre on Tuesday in Abuja.

The 11-chapter book, “Nigeria Media Renaissance, GOCOP Perspectives on Online Publishing”, was collectively written by some members of the Guild.

According to Idris, one of the major challenges of present time, and one that is very relevant to online publishing, is the alarming spread of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

He explained that these are not harmless errors, adding that they were threats to public peace, national security, and democratic governance.

“We have seen how a false report can ignite violence, disrupt markets, or destroy reputations in a matter of minutes.

“I am aware that most peddlers of fake news are not members of GOCOP, but it is an additional responsibility on GOCOP to call them out and say, ‘these are not our members’.

“It is not just enough to say they are not our members and therefore everything goes. I think we have to shape the way online platforms operate in Nigeria.

“To address this, the Federal Government has made significant progress toward the take-off of the UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute here in Abuja by November 2025.

“Moreso, the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is committed to a free, responsible, and vibrant press, that aligns with the enduring core values of journalism, truth, fairness, and accountability.

“We want to work with you to raise standards, promote media literacy, strengthen public communication, and tell the Nigerian story in a way that inspires hope and galvanises action,” Idris said.

The minister noted that the digital and online media had a critical role to play in nurturing democracy, describing them as “the gatekeepers of information”.

He emphasised that online media shaped public discourse, influence perceptions, expose wrongs and hold leaders accountable.

“But above all, you have a responsibility to promote truth and to be partners in nation-building.

“It is in this context that I welcome the idea of a Media Renaissance; a conscious effort to reset the tone, ethics, and values that underpin journalism in the digital age.

“A renaissance, meaning rebirth, critically suggests innovation, grounded in reflection. It is not just about doing new things — it is about doing things better,” Idris said.

Also speaking, the President of GOCOP, Ms Maureen Chigbo, said the event was an opportunity to explain who and what GOCOP was to the world.

“GOCOP is a 120-member group, made up of professional journalists, who have worked in the traditional media, both broadcast and print before transitioning to business owners in the online media community.

“We are determined to entrench professionalism, fight fake news and sanitise the online media space.

“It is à truism that small and profitable businesses are the engine of growth of any economy. We, therefore, call on all stakeholders to support our businesses to grow and serve the country better,” Chigbo said.

Meanwhile, the reviewers of the book, Dr Ike Neliaku, President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, said the 11-chapter book brought out seven core elements.

“They include, evidence-based hideographic of online publishing in Nigeria; it underscores the pioneering efforts of online journalists; it provides and chronicles the development of online journalism.

“Also, it provides insight account of how high power politicking, that characterises public institutions and tends to undermine their independence and autonomy.

“It highlights the far reaching implications of political interference on the activities of public institutions in Nigeria.

“It also provides a clear understanding of what online publishing is and enable readers to understand its distinction with social media platforms and underscores the quality of publishers involve in online publishing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those present at the occasion include the Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali M. Ali; the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Malam Jibrin Ndace and many others.

