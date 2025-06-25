FG to advance railway track monitoring systems across Nigeria – Opeifa

Kayode Opeifa

The Federal Government says it will advance railway track monitoring systems across the country for safe and efficient rail operations.



Mr Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received a team led by Mr Murilo Martins, the Managing Director of Loram Maintenance, Brazil, at Idu Railway Station.



Opeifa said that the government would leverage advanced technologies and regular inspections of rail operators to ensure the integrity of the tracks and provide reliable service to passengers and freight customers.



The NRC boss, who said that Nigeria was ready to strengthen its ties with Brazil to achieve the feat, added that Brazil had high technologies in the field for Nigeria to gain from.



According to him, the NRC is working to revive abandoned rail routes and boost cargo movement on narrow gauge lines, aiming to deter vandalism and ensure the safety and efficiency of the railway network.



“Rail track vandalism is a significant concern in Nigeria, threatening the country’s transportation infrastructure and reforms.



NRC has been working to address this issue, with recent arrests and seizures of stolen materials.

“The NRC has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance to vandalism, warning companies involved in smelting stolen rail materials to desist or face prosecution.



“Railway materials are not scrap and only the NRC management has the authority to dispose of them, “ he said.



Responding, Martin said Brazil was ready to share knowledge on rail track monitoring with Nigeria as both countries as a lot to learn from each other.



According to him, railway track monitoring involves the regular inspection and assessment of railway tracks to ensure their safety and integrity.



“ This can be done using various methods, including- visual inspections, ultrasonic testing, eddy current tests, rail profile measurement and automated monitoring systems.



“The benefits of railway track monitoring include- improved safety, reduced maintenance costs, increased efficiency and enhanced reliability.

“Some of the technologies used for railway track monitoring include – drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things,” he said.

Vanguard News