FG sets up inter ministerial panel for 2025 Democracy Day celebration

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

The Federal Government, yesterday, in Abuja, inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2025 Democracy Day Celebration with a charge to organise a befitting and memorable event.

Speaking, Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, said the celebration would provide an opportunity to honour Nigeria’s founding fathers and democratic heroes, who made significant sacrifices for the country’s democratic journey.

Akume, represented by Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, said:

“This year’s Democracy Day is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our founding fathers to attain independence, and the efforts of democratic champions to end military rule.

“Celebrating this day is a way of recognising their place in our history,” he said.

He said that the occasion also enables the Federal Government to highlight its achievements and present its performance scorecard to the citizens.

Akume urged members of the committee to work in synergy towards the realisation of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, activities lined up for the 2025 Democracy Day celebration include:

Terms of reference for the committee, according to the SGF include planning and executing all approved Democracy Day activities and co-opting relevant individuals or organisations.

Documenting all activities for posterity, carrying out any other assignment related to the successful implementation of the celebration were also given as tasks to the committee.