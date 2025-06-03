FG partners Gates Foundation on $7.5m Nigerian AI scaling hub

Bill Gates and President Bola Tinubu.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a $7.5 million agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to establish the Nigerian Artificial Intelligence, AI, Scaling Hub.

The AI hub is an initiative to accelerate the deployment of AI solutions in key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and education.

The agreement was formalized during a meeting in Abuja between Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, alongside members of the Gates Foundation team.

Tijani described the initiative as a strategic move that places Nigeria at the forefront of AI innovation on the continent.

He said: “This moment means a lot, personally and nationally. I’m grateful for the trust, collaboration, and shared belief that Nigeria can lead, not just in adopting technology, but in shaping it to solve real problems.”

He emphasized that while full details of the hub will be unveiled in due course, the focus will be “on practical, people-focused impact that brings AI out of labs and into farms, clinics, and classrooms.”

According to the Gates Foundation, the funding will support infrastructure, talent development, and pilot projects that apply AI to address local challenges.

Bill Gates, who is currently on a multi-country visit in Africa, reiterated the Foundation’s long-term commitment to supporting innovation-driven development across the continent.

Speaking earlier in Ethiopia, he said:

“I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa.”

He added that the Foundation is prioritizing partnerships with governments “that are serious about using innovation to improve the lives of their citizens.”

During his stay in Nigeria, Gates is scheduled to meet President Bola Tinubu and participate in the Goalkeepers Nigeria event, which will showcase local innovations in AI and primary healthcare.

A statement from the Foundation noted that Gates’ visit to Nigeria and Ethiopia coincides with shifting global aid dynamics..

The statement said: “In Ethiopia and Nigeria this week, Gates will see first-hand the state of health and development priorities in the wake of foreign aid cuts, and he will affirm his and the foundation’s commitment to supporting Africa’s progress in health and development over the next 20 years,”

The AI Scaling Hub is expected to catalyze homegrown AI solutions, positioning Nigeria not just as a consumer of emerging technologies but as a leader in their design and responsible application.

