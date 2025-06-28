FG orders immediate rehabilitation of failed sections of Suleja-Minna road

Dave Umahi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The federal government has ordered the immediate commencement of emergency reconstruction of critical sections of the Suleja-Minna road which have been in a poor state following years of neglect.

Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, gave the order during an on-the-spot assessment of road projects in the FCT, Kaduna and Niger States on Saturday.

He was accompanied on the tour by the Minister of State for Works, Arc. Bello Goronyo; the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi; a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi; and other officials of the ministry.

Umahi expressed sadness that the original contractor, Messrs Salini Nigeria Limited, which was given the stretch of road covering the failed section, has refused to return to the site despite several entreaties.

He said, “We have been on this for a year and a half, urging the contractors to return to the site. Section 1 of the road, starting from the Abuja-Kano highway, is in a terrible state, with tankers and trucks frequently breaking down, leading to fatal accidents.”

After inspecting the contractor’s capacity and observing the absence of requisite road construction equipment, the minister announced the government’s decision to terminate the contract.

Umahi then declared that the two worst-hit sections have been designated and reassigned as emergency projects and will be handled under emergency procurement procedures.

He said, “We are documenting the current condition of the road for public accountability. Once work is completed, people tend to forget how bad it was. The Information Department must keep a visual record to justify our emergency action.”

The minister noted that the Niger State governor had raised concerns about the state of the road in his meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who subsequently directed the ministry to intervene.

Umahi said, “The state government has already constructed part of the dual carriageway through its urban renewal programme, handled by CCCC. In line with this, the federal government has approved CCCC to continue work under emergency terms.

“The road is 103 km in total. The governor has completed about 30 km. What remains is a 71 km dual carriageway, making 142 km of work in total.

“This corridor is a known death trap. A journey to Minna that should take under two hours now takes seven,” he said.

He explained that CCCC has been given 10 days to mobilise and begin work on the most critical 7 km stretch, adding, “Our engineers and theirs will jointly handle site levelling. Final design work is ongoing and will be aligned once completed.

“This is emergency procurement; work begins first, then pricing is verified by the Bureau of Public Procurement.”

He said sections of the road will be awarded separately, noting that while Section 2 (starting from the tear-off point) is to be fully assigned to CCCC, the ministry will temporarily retain Section 1B for maintenance by the same contractor to ensure one fully motorable carriageway.

He also announced that security measures and rest areas with solar lighting and CCTV will be integrated into the project.

In response to the invitation to join the project inspection team and the government’s swift response, an Ogun State chieftain of the PDP, Segun Showunmi, recalled that he also had cause to raise alarm over the poor state of the road.

Showumi said, “I had raised concerns about four key roads with the minister: this Minna road, the Abuja–Kaduna road, the Lagos–Calabar route, and the Sokoto–Badagry route. I insisted this one needed immediate attention. To his credit, the minister invited me to see the progress for myself.”

He, however, condemned the substandard delivery of road projects by some foreign contractors, saying, “I’ve seen better roads abroad by the same companies, and I question why the same standards are not applied here.”

Responding to questions about whether he was endorsing the current administration considering his positive impression of the road interventions, he said, “This commendation is specific to the minister’s work.

“It is not a blanket endorsement of the administration. I remain critical where necessary and supportive where due.”

Nonetheless, he added that Nigerians must move beyond partisanship when it comes to national development, noting that “We all admire countries like China, the U.S., and the UAE for their progress, not because their people are better than ours, but because they collaborate across political lines. That’s what we must emulate.”

He further said, “Governance should not be disrupted by unending political bickering. Let us give our leaders time to work and hold them accountable based on results.”

Also speaking during the visit, Senator Nwaebonyi commended both the President and the Minister for their leadership, which he said has brought about tangible results.

“You are the only minister of works known for personally inspecting projects regularly,” he said.

He lauded the administration’s work on the Lagos-Calabar road, which links multiple states and is central to Nigeria’s economic renaissance.

He said, “Infrastructure is key to prosperity. Parliament will continue to support initiatives that prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.”

The senator pledged ongoing legislative backing for the administration’s road projects and praised the president’s vision to connect economic corridors and reduce poverty through infrastructure.

On his part, the Minister of State for Works, Goronyo, applauded Showunmi’s “investigative opposition”, commending him for inspecting projects firsthand rather than critiquing from a distance.

“This is a new political culture. You took time to come here yourself, and now you’ve seen what the government is doing,” he said while urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist deception.

“Infrastructure is the driver of development. The economic recovery you seek is already underway; just open your eyes.”