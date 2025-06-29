FG moves to review healthcare policy for civil servants

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has revealed plans to review its healthcare policy for civil servants, citing the need for a more responsive and up-to-date framework amid rising drug prices and gaps in health service delivery.

This was disclosed during a free medical screening exercise for civil servants in Abuja, part of activities marking the 2025 Civil Service Week. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, stressed the importance of prioritising the health of workers, given the demands of their duties.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Service Welfare Office, Mrs Patience Oyekunle, Walson-Jack emphasised that good health not only reduces hospital expenses but also enhances productivity.

“Health is wealth. Anyone with good health will spend less on hospital visits and contribute more effectively to their job,” Oyekunle noted, expressing satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the screening, including timely test results and administration of medication.

Acknowledging the difficulties some workers face under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) scheme—particularly in accessing medication and quality treatment—she called for urgent policy reforms.

“We need to revisit the existing healthcare policy framework. The current one is outdated and does not reflect today’s realities, especially with soaring drug costs,” she said.

Civil servants who participated in the exercise shared positive feedback. Azeez Champion described the process as well-coordinated despite the large turnout, urging colleagues to seize such opportunities for regular check-ups.

“We’ve lost many colleagues due to health issues that could have been detected early. Health is wealth,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Eneh Benedict, disclosed she had just collected her test results, which revealed high blood pressure she was previously unaware of.

“I’m glad I came. I’ve already started treatment and I feel better,” she said, commending the initiative and calling for its continuity.

Dr Longbap Dinfa, Assistant Director at the Wellness Centre in the Office of the Head of Civil Service, noted that the initiative covered a wide range of medical tests, including for hepatitis B and C, malaria, typhoid, diabetes, and blood pressure.

“We identified several undiagnosed conditions, including hepatitis, peptic ulcer, and malaria-typhoid infections. One woman who collapsed on Sunday was treated immediately and is now stable,” he revealed.

Dinfa added that serious cases were referred to the National Hospital for specialised care and advised civil servants to make routine medical check-ups a regular part of their lives.