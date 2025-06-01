FG mandates employee compensation scheme for all civil servants

…As NSITF, OHoSF Head of Civil sensitize public workers on scheme

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The federal government has mandated full compliance with the Employee’s Compensation Scheme, ESC, by all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDA, by enrolling all public workers in the scheme.

This came as the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, plans to commence a service-wide sensitization of civil servants for a seamless implementation of ECS in the federal civil service.

A statement by NSITF, said these were the part of the fallouts of its Managing Director of NSITF, Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, led management’s meeting with the Head of the Civil Service, HoCSF, Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack, in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Walson-Jack, has pledged full support to NSITF in ensuring that all public workers benefit from the ECS, by partnering the fund as it undertakes the sensitization campaign across the service.

Speaking, Mr. Faleye lauded the Head of Service’s welfare-centered initiatives and noted that the opportunity to serve on the Head of Service’s Committee for the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP2025) strengthened his resolve to ensure the implementation of the ECS in the federal civil service.

He pointed out that while other committee members focused on housing, health, and related matters, the NSITF remained committed to its core mandate — working to overcome the challenges hindering the service-wide implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, with the ultimate goal of enhancing social protection for federal civil servants.

Mr. Faleye said: “What was key for us during the strategy sessions under FCSSIP2025 was how to sustainably implement and expand existing initiatives that had yet to be fully executed, ensuring that these welfare programs truly benefit workers in terms of their well-being and social security.

“For us, it was essential to ensure that our core mandates were reflected in these discussions. We committed to doing everything within our sphere of influence to make those initiatives a reality.”

He noted that the NSITF would continue to take every necessary step to remove the barriers identified as hindering the implementation and functionality of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme in the federal civil service.

Faleye commended President Bola Tinubu for directing the payment of all Federal Government obligations under the Scheme.

According to the NSITF Managing Director: “The Employees’ Compensation Scheme is enabled by law and mandates us to pay claims and compensation to Nigerian workers for injuries, disabilities, death, or diseases that arise in the course of work. It is essentially a work-related social insurance programme, and we are at the forefront of its implementation.

Considering the size of the federal civil service, there is no better platform to positively impact workers’ welfare than this core structure. That is why it’s crucial to ensure the Scheme is fully operational at the federal level, including all relevant MDAs.

“We have made some progress, particularly in terms of fulfilling the financial obligations. We are in ongoing discussions with the Ministries of Budget and Finance to ensure prompt payment of Federal Government liabilities so that we can provide these essential services to civil servants, in keeping with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to stand by those serving the nation.

“Some payments have already been made, while others are still outstanding. We will keep working on this. However, we now believe it is time to undertake a comprehensive stakeholder engagement — especially with the civil servants who will be the direct beneficiaries of this vital welfare Scheme.

“Given the uniqueness of what we are offering, it is now imperative to launch a sustained sensitization campaign to educate workers about the Scheme’s benefits and the claims process.

“That is why we are here — to kick-start that process. We are engaging with the Staff Welfare Office under the Head of Service to determine the modalities for the upcoming stakeholder engagement, and we are optimistic about receiving your guidance and support.”

Responding, Mrs. Walson-Jack said:“The Managing Director has outlined a very robust vision — one that I embraced the very first time we met. The Employees’ Compensation Scheme, as enshrined in the Employees’ Compensation Act, has long awaited a strong push to become fully integrated into our service-wide welfare offerings.

“I recall that in 2017, when I served as the Permanent Secretary in the Staff Welfare Office, discussions around the Scheme had begun, although it was not yet operational. I am delighted that we have now reached this milestone — where we are ready to sensitize civil servants as we commence implementation. I especially thank the Managing Director of the NSITF and his team for all the hard work that brought us to this point.

“I assure you that this office, through the Service Welfare Office, will provide full support and work closely with you to ensure the Scheme is launched in 2025 and sustained thereafter.

“Let me also take this opportunity to thank our very worker-friendly President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for bringing us this far. This is another feather in the cap of the administration’s welfare initiatives. Just a few weeks ago, the Federal Executive Council approved the Group Life Assurance Scheme, and now we are here discussing the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

“This office remains deeply committed to the welfare of civil servants. That is why we have launched several initiatives — starting with the new minimum wage and the consequential salary adjustments. The wage award followed, and although it experienced delays, I am pleased to report that, as of yesterday, the arrears have started being paid.”