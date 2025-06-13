FG has made job creation central to energy sector reforms, says Labour Minister

Onyejeocha

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared that job creation is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy transition plans.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this while speaking at the IEA Global Commission on People-Centred Energy Transitions in Brussels.

Minister Onyejeocha revealed that labour and employment strategies have been formally integrated into national energy policy, emphasising that Nigeria’s shift to cleaner energy must prioritise workforce protection and inclusive growth.

A statement issued by the minister’s media office quoted her as saying, “Recognising that people must be at the centre of the energy transition, we have embedded labour and employment strategies into our national energy planning.”

She outlined the government’s multi-pronged approach, which includes the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) to harness Nigeria’s gas reserves for affordable, cleaner energy while creating jobs.

Onyejeocha highlighted the newly approved National Employment Policy, which explicitly prioritises green jobs and skills development for women, youth, and informal sector workers.

“Our approach is grounded in the principle that the energy transition must create opportunity, not dislocation,” she said, stressing the need for social protection and community engagement.

To translate policy into action, the government launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) in April 2025. The initiative is already training auto-technicians in converting petrol-powered vehicles to CNG systems and equipping women and youth with renewable energy skills.

“Through LEEP, thousands of Nigerians are being equipped with new skills for the green economy,” Onyejeocha noted, citing solar kiosk deployments and other projects.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to a “just, inclusive, and people-centred” transition under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She called for global collaboration to ensure the clean energy shift delivers both environmental benefits and economic justice.

“We are committed to building a future where clean energy delivers not just sustainability, but shared prosperity and dignity of work,” she said.

She explained that the moves positions Nigeria as an emerging leader in balancing energy reforms with labour market safeguards, offering a potential model for other developing nations navigating the transition, noting that with LEEP’s rollout and the Pi-CNG initiative, the government aims to prove that decarbonization and job growth can go hand in hand.