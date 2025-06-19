FG finalises evacuation of Nigerians in Israel, Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to the emergency evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Israel and Iran as tensions escalate between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The statement comes in the wake of ongoing calls by the ministry for a cessation of hostilities in the conflict, now in its seventh day, as part of efforts to promote peace between both nations.

Tuggar stated that, in response to the worsening crisis, the government was finalising arrangements for the emergency evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Israel and Iran.

He urged all affected Nigerian citizens to adhere to necessary security protocols and to contact the nearest Nigerian foreign mission for registration and further instructions.

The minister commended the efforts of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran for their dedication and commitment in reaching out to the Nigerian community during the difficult period.

“The government remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad,” Tuggar said.

He added that the government was working closely with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure proper coordination for the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas.

In the same vein, the government renewed its call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urged all parties involved to embrace dialogue, respect international humanitarian law, and prioritise the protection of civilians.

Tuggar reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong support for peaceful conflict resolution and reiterated the country’s longstanding commitment to regional and global peace and stability. (NAN)